Naples City Council discusses future of Fourth of July parade, fireworks

With Independence Day less than a month away, Naples City Council and staff are discussing the future of the city’s annual parade and fireworks show. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Chad Merritt spoke to Council Monday about how the Fourth of July parade has become a struggle to organize and publicize compared to the city’s Christmas parade event.

“We don’t have those school groups that are coming, [with] the cheerleaders, because those kids are on break,” Merritt said. “… I think last year [it] was about 20 minutes, and that was [with] a lot of resources used.”

Merritt said since the quality of the parade is declining, he seeks direction from Council on whether it should change the event and move in another direction. He said, so far, around 20 entries for this year’s parade were received.

