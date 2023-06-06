Scattered storms, low-end severe weather threat Tuesday

Tuesday’s severe weather potential is primarily wind-driven, with damaging winds being the main threat within the afternoon and evening storms. Frequent lightning and localized flooding are also possible.

Showers and storms are expected to form in southern portions of the area first during the early afternoon, continuing to track north as the afternoon goes on.

Areas along and north of the Caloosahatchee River will generally see later timing with showers and storms beginning between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

High temperatures will continue to be near-normal in the lower 90s and upper 80s across the area.

Boaters can still expect great conditions on the waters. However, conditions will be less favorable as storms begin through the second half of the day. Per usual throughout the rainy season, the earlier, the better for spending time outdoors to avoid on-and-off storms.