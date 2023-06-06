Suspect sought in trailer theft in Punta Gorda

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the man pictures was involved in a trailer theft. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a thief who stole a trailer in Punta Gorda.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred on May 29 and was caught by surveillance cameras.

The crook, deputies said, took a Pace American Inc. 14-foot tandem axle cargo trailer from a new construction home using a gray Dodge pickup.

Detectives released images of a suspect dressed in gray with a red hoodie, red sneakers, sunglasses and a dark baseball cap.

The sheriff’s office did not specify where the theft occurred.

Authorities say a suspect used this Dodge pickup to steal a trailer. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101.