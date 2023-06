Join Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt and The WINK Weather Authority team Saturday, June 17 for our free, one-day-only event.

Hear the lessons learned from Hurricane Ian, learn about storm surge and how it’s measured, and see our step-by-step action plan on how to be better prepared for future storms.

Fort Myers Beach seven months after Ian. CREDIT: WINK News NOAA GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022. Courtesy: NOAA Hurricane Ian damage. CREDIT: WINK News

Bring your questions and concerns about the 2023 season to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. There are two free sessions – 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.