Dave Harner to succeed retiring Roger Desjarlais as Lee County Manager

Lee County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Deputy County Manager Dave Harner as the new county manager following Roger Desjarlais’ retirement announcement Monday.

The appointment is subject to a contract negotiation between Chairman Brian Hamman and Harner, with the assistance of the county attorney’s office. The contract will be brought to the commissioner meeting on June 20 for ratification, which would allow Harner to assume the role of county manager effective Aug. 1.

Commissioner Kevin Ruane stressed the importance of having plans in place, especially considering all the work the county has ahead. “We obviously have an awful lot of recovery from Hurricane Ian, we have some business issues and we potentially have a recession that’s in front of us,” he said.

