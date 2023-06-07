‘Let’s go, Blades!’ Florida Everblades one win away from Kelly Cup

The Florida Everblades are one win away from sweeping the Idaho Steelheads in the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Blades are trying to become back-to-back Kelly Cup Champions. With the next two games at home, the Blades have a chance to lift the Cup on home ice in Hertz Arena.

The Everblades ended up winning Wednesday’s game with a score of 1 – 0. This was a nail-biter down to the very end.

All that could be heard was “Let’s go, Blades!” chants. Cowbells were ringing.

This means the Everblades can win the championship this Friday or Saturday on home ice.

There was a celebration on the ice. There could be another one this week.