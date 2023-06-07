Patrol car crashes in Charlotte Harbor; SB Tamiami Trail blocked

Credit WINK News.

A patrol car crashed on Tamiami Trail off Melbourne Street in Charlotte Harbor.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, crews arrived at the scene shortly before 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

It remains unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash or to what police department the cruiser belongs to.

There is a roadblock in the southbound lanes on Tamiami Trail and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article when more information is available.