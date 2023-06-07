Pokémon trading card store opens in Cape Coral

When Matt Foster first opened a sports trading card shop in Cape Coral, he had no space dedicated to selling Pokémon cards until customers began asking for it.

Soon, they began demanding it.

Pokémon, which is short for pocket monsters, originated in Japan in 1996, took a foothold in the U.S. and have been popular ever since.

Southwest Florida never has had a store dedicated to selling Pokémon cards until now. PokéStop launched with a soft opening two weeks ago and will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2135 Santa Barbara Blvd., Unit 105. It’s part of the strip mall known as Seahawk Plaza, just across the street from Cape Coral High School, a couple doors down from Foster’s recently relocated sports card store, STR8 Cards & Collectables, in Unit 102.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.