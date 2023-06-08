Proposed land-use change for property in northeast Cape Coral to bring new commercial development

The Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval Wednesday for a city-initiated small-scale future land-use amendment for 140 properties along Diplomat Parkway East totaling about 14.6 acres.

The proposed change is from a future land use of multifamily to commercial/professional, which would create consistency with the current commercial zoning of the combined parcels and allow new commercial development to occur.

“The goal is to make the future land use and zoning consistent with each other so that those parcels can be developed by the property owners,” said Senior Planner Justin Heller.

All parcels are vacant land, with the exception of one improved parcel that has a church on it.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.