Shalimar Cottages & Motel to be rebuilt on Sanibel Island

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Sean Niesel, raised in Washington state, grew up vacationing at the Sanibel motel his grandparents once owned.  

When Hurricane Ian destroyed all 33 rooms at Shalimar Cottages & Motel on Sept. 28, Niesel didn’t take long to decide on rebuilding on the 4-acre site at 2823 West Gulf Drive that fronts the Gulf of Mexico.  

“I just think it’s a beautiful parcel,” Niesel said. “We have four acres on West Gulf Beach, and we’re family owned. I want this to go to my kids and their kids and for this to stay in the family for generations.”  

