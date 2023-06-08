Detectives seeking tips for shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate Estates

A couple’s life has changed after deputies found them in a rollover crash with gunshot injuries.

Amy Chesser and Scotty McCandless were involved in a rollover crash on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, the couple was seriously injured.

Friends of Chesser and McCandless said the couple were always the first ones to step up and help someone else, the first ones to donate to a good cause.

Now they’re they ones who need help after being victims in this shooting and rollover crash.

Collier County sheriff’s deputies have not found the suspected shooter.

So, they put out a picture of the back of the truck Amy and Scotty were driving in, hoping it brings in more leads.

Victim’s truck in shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate Estates. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The truck was found in the east bound lanes of Immokalee Road on June 1st.

The sheriff’s office report details that both had to be cut out from their seatbelts and were air lifted to a trauma center.

Their family says they’ve both sustained serious brain trauma.

Now all of their loved ones are praying they make a strong recovery.

“It’s shocking, it’s horrifying, it’s heartbreaking,” said Reece Gardner, friend of Amy and Scotty. “I mean it’s just, yeah. It’s really hard for us to just wrap our minds around, but now we need to wrap our arms around the two of them and support them.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office hopes to garner new tips regarding the incident.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, nobody has been arrested in the June 1 incident .

Detectives hope someone will recognize the decal on the back window and contact them with new information.

If you were in the area around 11 p.m. and saw something contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS if you have any information about the investigation. You can also submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.