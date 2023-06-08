Travel tips to save money on summer vacations

laptop image CREDIT WINK News

The average American family of four spends around $4,500 for their summer vacation, according to the finance website CreditDonkey. Here are some ways you can save money on your summer excursions.

Planes, hotels and eating out are all things that will add up.

“What we went in thinking we are going to spend versus what we actually spent is crazy,” said air traveler Kelsey Elizondo.

But you can subtract some costs with simple travel tricks.

Depending on the length of your stay, Airbnb offers multi-day discounts. For a seven-night stay in a three-to-four-bedroom house, NerdWallet says the average price per night is $213, but if you’re only staying for one night, that goes up to $314. Many Airbnbs also offer referral links that can save up to $30.

Using a virtual private network to hide your IP address when booking flights and hotels online can keep cash in your wallet. Researchers found customers from IP addresses in the U.S. were charged more than people from other countries.

Plan ahead for your flights. It’s best to book your flight 76 days before you take off. Research shows you can save up to $57 by booking on a Wednesday.

If your summer vacation involves a road trip, check out apps like GasBuddy to find the best gas prices in the area. Check out the app CityPASS if you’re traveling to a big city; you will find discounts on many big attractions and can save money on sightseeing.