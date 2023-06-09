Elise Cribbs brings Clara Barton to life for National History Day

When she’s not playing Clara Barton, she’s Elise Cribbs: an eighth grader at Bonita Springs Middle Center for the Arts.

This one-woman show started as a class project in August 2022. But when WINK News met with Cribbs, she told us early on she planned to take this project further.

“All my years in high school, I have done history fairs,” Cribbs said.

The fair requires students to come up with a topic in line with the theme, research and then develop a presentation.

The year’s theme was frontiers in history.

Cribbs focused on the Civil War and advances in medicine. For 10 minutes she jumps between now and then, using the Red Cross founder to explain how the war led to germ-free care and ambulances.

Cribbs beat out the competition at the district level. Then took home the win at the state in May.

“I’m walking across that stage, and I’m looking into the huge crowd, it’s just so surreal in that I finally did it,” Cribbs said.

Her teacher, Charndra Carias, is just as excited. She says the presentation is what sold her.

“Her willingness to kind of delve into the character so much. And to take on that persona,” Carias said.

Research was also a big part.

“This year, I have 62 sources, 42 of them being primary,” Cribbs said.

Elise Cribbs studied hard and is ready to show the country how Lee County does it.