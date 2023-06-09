Young Florida Panther dies in Collier County crash

Cimarron, the Florida Panther at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary. CREDIT: Paul Dolan

A five to seven-month-old Florida Panther was hit by a car and died in Collier County on Friday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Panther Pulse, the young panther was hit on State Road 29, just South of Oil Well Road.

This is the fifth reported Florida Panther death this year. The last death happened on May 26 and by happenstance, occurred on Oil Well Road.

Out of the five reported Florida Panther deaths in 2023, three were female, and two were male. This was also the youngest Florida Panther that died in 2023, according to FWC.

Interestingly, there was a three-month gap in reported Florida Panther deaths from Feb. 26 to May 26. It was the longest streak without a reported Florida Panther death in over two years.

To learn more about keeping roadways safe for Florida Panthers, check out Panther Crossing.