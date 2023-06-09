Group accused of stealing golf cart from Luminary Hotel

Group of suspects accused of stealing a golf cart. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

A group is wanted for taking a golf cart out of a hotel’s parking garage in the middle of the night.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the group entered the Luminary Hotel on Edwards Drive in Fort Myers from the garage, back on May 26.

Initially, the group tried stealing a moped in the garage. However, they got away with a golf cart, which they significantly damaged.

The suspected thieves are five men and one white woman, possibly all teenagers. They were driving a silver 4-door sedan.

If you have any information about any of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit a tip anonymously online by clicking here.