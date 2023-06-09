Poll: Will former President Trump’s 2nd indictment affect your vote?

FILE – Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. A Florida Judge sanctioned Trump and one of his attorneys Thursday, Jan. 19, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former President Donald Trump faces his second indictment this year, this time on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

WINK News wants to know: Will Trump’s second indictment make you more or less likely to vote for him in 2024, or does it not affect your vote at all?