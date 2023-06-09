Proposed land-use change for northeast Cape Coral parcel would allow 402-unit multifamily development

The Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval Wednesday for a privately initiated future land-use amendment for 25 acres of a 50-acre property at the northeast corner of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway.

The proposed change for the land at 3561 De Navarra Parkway is from a future land use of mixed-use to multifamily residential, allowing for a multifamily complex with 16 units per acre for a total of 402 units with six commercial outparcels.

City staff determined the change doesn’t prepare the city for future growth but inhibits its ability for growth by removing possible commercial land for development of multifamily.

