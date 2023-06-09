Fort Myers Southwest Florida Space Con moves to Cape Coral in 2023

The annual Fort Myers Southwest Florida Space Con has been a staple among comic book fans. This year, the convention has changed venue over to Cape Coral.

The new location will be the German-American Social Club at 2101 SW Pine Island Road. This fun event happens Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

There will be celebrity actors in attendance including Darcey Alden (“Harry Potter,” “Dr. Who”), voice actor Ogie Banks (“Ultimate Spiderman,” “Naruto”), voice actor DC Douglas (“Mass Effect,” “Resident Evil,” “Z Nation”), Hollywood stuntman Brett Heneise (“Star Trek,” “VR Troopers”), Hailey Brown (“Order & Outrage,” “Turok”) and Rags Morales (“Batman/Superman”).

There will be a variety of activities to participate including game demos, drop-in gaming, game tournaments, photo ops, autograph ops, panels and costume contests.

Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door ($12 if you’re in costume). If you’re bringing children, one child 12 and under can enter for free, and there’s a $5 charge for any additional child entry.