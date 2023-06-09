Sunseeker Resort to offer $100K retention bonus, free flights

Sunseeker Resort. (Credit WINK News)

Sunseeker Resort, the Charlotte Harbor hotel set to open in October, will offer eligible employees a $100,000 retention bonus and free Allegiant Airlines flights, among other benefits.

John Redmond, CEO of Allegiant Travel Company, and Micah Richins, president of Sunseeker Resorts, announced a bonus program offers eligible employees a $100,000 retention bonus payable in equal annual installments over 10 years after they complete 10 years of continuous full-time employment with Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.

The 785-room resort is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company and is projected to employ over 1,200 hospitality workers in Southwest Florida.

Employees eligible for the retention bonus program include full-time hourly or select entry-level salaried employees hired by Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor either before the resort’s opening or within the first 30 days after the resort’s planned October opening. Once an eligible employee satisfies the service requirement, the eligible team member will begin receiving annual installment payments of $10,000 per year for 10 years, subject to applicable tax withholding requirements.

According to a press release, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor’s other employee benefits will include free flights on Allegiant Air to numerous destinations throughout the U.S. for full-time team members and their eligible family members; medical, dental and vision plans; retirement options and more.

Sunseeker Resort is recruiting within multiple career fields including hotel services, housekeeping, restaurant servers, chefs, kitchen workers, warehouse operators, engineers and more.