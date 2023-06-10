Florida Everblades win back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships

LET’S GO, BLADES! Break out the brooms and get out the history books because the Florida Everblades made history Friday.

“Any team that gets to where the Everblades have gotten to is a special team,” Don Awrey said. He’s a 3-time Stanley Cup Champion and an Off-Ice Official. “What comes with great teams are great players. One player does not make a team.”

For the first time in Blades history, they are back-to-back Kelly Cup Champs, defeating the Idaho Steelheads at Hertz Arena 4 to 3.

“I came to my first game and fell in love with it in 30 seconds of the first game,” Scott Bohnert said, from North Port.