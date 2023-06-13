Florida Panther killed in crash in Collier County

Florida panther (Credit: CBS News)

A Florida Panther was struck in a deadly crash in Collier County on Monday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, the crash happened on State Road 29, South of Oil Well Road.

The female, IDed as UCFP442, was between 3 and 4 years old. Coincidentally, three days earlier, a 5 to 7-month-old female Florida Panther died from a crash also on SR-29, just South of Oil Well Road.

This is the sixth reported Florida Panther death this year from FWC.

There was a three-month gap in reported Florida Panther deaths from Feb. 26, 2023, to May 26, 2023. However, since then, there have been three reported deaths in 17 days.

Of the six reported animal deaths, four were female, and five were in Collier County.

Click here to learn more about Florida Panther conservation and how places like The Naples Zoo are helping conservation efforts.

Click here for more information about keeping the roads safe for the animals in Southwest Florida.