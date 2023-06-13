Hurricane Ian-damaged restaurants reopening on Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples

Some of Naples’ most popular restaurants in resorts along Vanderbilt Beach still have not reopened since being washed out by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge last fall, but all plan to relaunch by this fall.

Hurricane Ian washed out ground-floor restaurants and accommodations, creating a heavy loss for the businesses, their employees and their patrons. After missing out on a full busy season this winter and spring, those longtime restaurants at upscale resorts on the Gulf will begin opening this summer and all plan to be open before the end of the year. The fine-dining venues include The Turtle Club at Vanderbilt Beach Resort, Baleen Naples at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort and The Grill at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples.

The landmark Buzz’s Lighthouse restaurant was able to reopen last fall on the bay side of Gulf Shore Boulevard but the mom-and-pop motel that accompanied it for 45 years was destroyed beyond repair. The Lighthouse Inn was demolished May 22 on property that will be used to expand parking and amenities for the restaurant.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.