Boil water notice still in effect for Shell Creek community

A boil water notice is still in effect for the Shell Creek RV community.

Mike Pettigrew has spent the last four nights in a motel. Not because he’s on vacation, but because he still doesn’t have clean water.

“We’re back on the old well, and we have to boil all the water,” Pettigrew said.

Neighbors told WINK News on Monday that they didn’t have water. Shell Creek residents demonstrated how they brought buckets to a nearby pond (or any body of water) to get water to flush their toilets.

Their running water came back Monday night, but the community remains on a boil water notice. The water is still not safe to bathe in, wash dishes or drink.

Pettigrew said this problem is not new.

“We’ve been without water more than we’ve been with water,” Pettigrew said.

Sun Outdoors, a Michigan-based company that owns Shell Creek, said a technical issue in the system caused the lack of water, and they are working to resolve it.

Diann Jenner, another resident of Shell Creek, doesn’t believe anything will ever be resolved.

“It’s just another line. They say this all the time, ‘Well, this has happened, but we got it, we’re on it, we’re gonna get it fixed right away.’ And they don’t,” Jenner said.