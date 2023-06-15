Man dies after nearly drowning in Fort Myers pond while swimming

A man has died at Gulf Coast Hospital after he was rescued from a retention pond where he nearly drowned while swimming.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Elijah Abad, 32, got transferred in critical condition after being recovered from the pond behind Legacy Gateway Circle.

The FMPD report indicates the death was an accident.

Nearby neighbors shared their feelings and how they are struggling to come to terms with Abad’s death.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous spoke with WINK News about what happened.

“He was the life of the party. He always wanted, you know, to have fun,” the woman said, “and just be happy, a smile on his face. No matter what time of day it was, he always had a smile on his face. He loves animals he really loved animals. He had a good soul.”

Neighbors said Abad would always take the time to say hello to everyone, and he became known to them as the “Mayor of Legacy.”

“Everyone knew him, you know from the dogs,” the woman said. “Remembered everyone’s dog and remembered everybody’s name.”