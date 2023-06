tropical development CREDIT WINK News

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) identified an increase in the area of potential development off the Atlantic.

NHC said, “Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the next several days.”

There is a 30% chance that the system will develop in the next seven days.