Details revealed in ‘Botched’ Port Charlotte home invasion

New details have been released in the Port Charlotte home invasion shooting that left one dead.

Deputies poured into Beverly Avenue on May 25 after getting call after call from scared neighbors and someone from inside the house.

When neighbors felt safe enough to come out of their homes, they saw detectives scouring the neighborhood. Caution tape blocked off Beverly and Felton avenues to Starlite Lane.

“There’s a body in the street,” one witness said.

For weeks, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office would not talk about what they initially called a “botched” home invasion. The sheriff told WINK News that this is a complex investigation that will take some time.

Now, due to documents uncovered Friday, we know a little more.

The state attorney and Sheriff’s office believe four people targeted a home on Beverly Avenue.

Three of them are now under arrest and charged with murder. The fourth is dead.

Leah Jenness, 18, Sha-Zear Mears, 18, and a 17-year-old male are in custody. The state attorney identified Barshear Smith as the person killed.

New documents said the teenagers — armed with guns — pointed them at three people in the house and assaulted them. They also shot two dogs, one of whom later died.

Why the home invasion failed is not clear. It’s also not clear why deputies arrested a neighbor, Ethan Maaske, who they said saw the suspects running away and chased after them.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives will only say that Maaske led deputies to arrest him for aggravated battery.

Leah Jenness and Sha-Zear Mears will be in court Saturday morning. The state attorney plans to upgrade the charges against them to murder.