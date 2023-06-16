Collier County suggests different kinds of Father’s Day gifts

WINK News did some local research on good gifts for dads this Father’s Day.

There are classic gifts that never go out of style:

A tie or cologne

Golf club

T-shirt (and golf t-shirt!)

A big grill

Nice coffee mug

Dining gift certificate

Sunset cruise

Tropical shirt

Golfing

Breakfast

Cook them dinner!

There are expensive and practical gifts.

“The best gift is when they need something and you get them what they need,” someone in Collier County said.

Gifts that you can consume.

“Get him some alcohol, that would always cheer him up a little bit. A good beer, probably some bourbon,” another said. “A drink!”

Or gifts you pick out because you actually know what your dad likes!

“If he likes fishing, then get him some fishing things. If he likes craft beer, go get him some beer. It just depends on what he likes,” one said.

But Father’s Day is really about one thing.

“Spend time with him. Whether he’s your father, your husband, friend, just spend time with him because life is short. Just for everybody to have a good time and enjoy your family. Spending time with your kids,” someone said.

For some of the dads WINK News asked, it’s really not about the material things.

“Just time spent with my kids. So nothing more, nothing less,” one dad said.