EXCLUSIVE: Interim FMPD chief disciplined for chase, including 12 other officers

Fort Myers’ top cop has been disciplined after a police chase gone wrong. Twelve separate officers face reprimand as a result, including a finalist for the Fort Myers police chief job.

It all started during a vehicle pursuit on Dec. 16. Fort Myers Police Department records detail the event.

The chase

A stolen pickup truck was spotted in the 4900 block of Mars Street, but as detectives approached, the car “quickly fled” the area, speeding down nearby Ortiz Boulevard. At that point, FMPD called for Lee County Sheriff’s Office aid, and a helicopter provided air support.

As the stolen truck was tracked from the air, it traveled down Cemetery Road, where it hit an LCSO vehicle and struck an unmarked FMPD car, crashing into a ditch off Cemetery. The two suspects were arrested after a foot chase.

But at what risk?

FMPD paperwork shows an internal affairs complaint was filed in February. A command staff member was concerned that detectives broke several traffic laws and violated various department policies. According to the ensuing investigation, the concerned officer was right.

A review of patrol car data shows detectives broke speed limits in multiple areas and drove recklessly with no sirens or lights. It also found detectives deactivated their in-car and body cameras, although the cars’ automatic cameras did capture some footage.

High ranking awareness

According to FMPD’s investigation, Interim Police Chief Randall Pepitone “knowingly approved the pursuit report despite being aware that the involved officers allegedly committed various traffic violations, and violated various internal policies.”

It also says Pepitone “failed to confirm the accuracy and completeness of the reports.” As a result, Pepitone was recommended counseling and policy review.

FMPD Capt. Victor Medico is also a supervisor for the department’s Group Violence Intervention Unit (GVI), so he also approved a report of the pursuit. Medico was also disciplined for “failing to confirm the accuracy and completeness of associated documents and reports.” He was given counseling and policy review.

A police chief candidate’s involvement

Medico is currently one of four finalists for the permanent FMPD chief job. City officials have not confirmed whether this discipline will affect that process.

In total, more than 40 disciplinary actions were taken as a result of this investigation against 12 separate officers. All of the discipline was limited to “reprimand, counseling and policy review.”

Paperwork appears to show a difference in disciplinary tactics as well. Records show Pepitone chose not to sustain 25 of the 42 recommended actions, writing in “some corrective measures take prior to the initiation of investigation.”

WINK News has requested interviews with Interim Chief Pepitone and Captain Medico, but we have not heard back. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.