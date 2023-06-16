Tropical wave has 60% chance of developing in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical wave chart 60% CREDIT WINK News

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa now has a 60% chance of development through the next seven days.

According to NHC: “Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.”

The tropical wave is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.