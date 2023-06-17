Thunderstorms and holidays affect airports across U.S.

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, economy class seating is shown on a new United Airlines Boeing 787-9 undergoing final configuration and maintenance work at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration would be required to set new minimum requirements for seats on airplanes under legislation to be considered in the House this week. The regulation of seat width and legroom is part of a five-year extension of federal aviation programs agreed to early Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, by Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate committees that oversee the nation’s air travel. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The double dose of holidays is causing stress at airports across the U.S. as severe storms are making it worse.

Airplanes around the country are reporting hundreds of cancellations and thousands of delays due to intense thunderstorms.

This comes as airports appear to be busier with Juneteenth and Father’s Day on the rise Sunday and Monday.

Nearly three million passengers were screened on Thursday alone, exceeding the pre-pandemic passenger volume set in 2019.

Check your flight status to be prepared for any interference.