Guide to Florida’s new ‘Permitless Carry’ law

The Fort Myers Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

A bill will soon be passed allowing individuals to carry a concealed weapon or firearm in Florida without a license. However, there are still some restrictions kept in place for your safety.

House Bill 543, the “Permitless Carry” goes into effect on July 1, 2023.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, only certain individuals qualify to carry without a concealed weapons or firearms license.

Firearms are still prohibited in certain places. They cannot be carried in areas where a private business or property owner has prohibited them.

Any areas outlined in the Florida Statues Section 790.6 are also no-firearm zones, including but not limited to:

Schools

Colleges or universities

Bars

Courthouses

Government meetings

The new law doesn’t change who can purchase a firearm. The three-day waiting period is also unaffected.

Licensed retailers must still complete the appropriate paperwork and provide the buyer’s information to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.