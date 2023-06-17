Tropical wave has 70% chance of developing in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical wave chart 70%, CREDIT: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic,” said NHC.

NHC told WINK News that formation chances through the next 48 hours are medium – 40 percent. When you go out a week, chances become high – 70 percent.​

