Double trouble in the tropics as new system off Africa forms

CREDIT: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is following a new system off the coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center says has a 20% chance of development.

The NHC made the announcement Sunday, noting it has a chance of developing 10% within the next 48 hours and chances increasing another 10% within a week.

Meanwhile, Invest 92L has a 90% chance that it could gain windspeed strength to become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

The next names that could be used if either of these systems develop into storms would be Bret and Cindy.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com and on air for any new developments on this story.