Weekend storms cause delays at RSW

Rainy season has started, and this weekend’s storms prove it.

This weekend features a double dose of holidays with a combination of severe weather across the United States, and that could be affecting flights.

WINK News spoke with multiple people and at least half of them said their flight was delayed by several hours.

“A little disrupted because we have 6 people trying to get home but now we are flying separate and were driving 3 hours starting at midnight,” said Paula Harper, who is flying to Charlotte.

Many of them say it’s because of the thunderstorms on the east coast.

Several flights at RSW have times that say “now at,” which means they are now at a delayed time. Some of these delayed flights are not just 10 to 15 minutes, but three to four hours.

“There was ground thunder and lightning so they cease operations with that,” said Susan Hope, who is flying to Boston.

A few people said that they hope this doesn’t impact their Father’s Day travel plans.