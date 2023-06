Two people are dead after a shooting at the corner of Framingham Court and Deleon Street in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers discovered two dead bodies and shell casings off Framingham Court after receiving a call around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

They said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

FMPD is still present at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.