California-based Cookie Plug opens in south Fort Myers

As freshly baked cookie concepts continue to open in the Southwest Florida market, Cookie Plug offers a unique experience inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture. The California-based franchise hosted its grand opening Saturday at 12377 S. Cleveland Ave. in south Fort Myers.

“What really drew me in is I’m a huge fan of hip-hop, like old school hip-hop,” owner and Atlanta-native Sean Virani said. “The graffiti itself is just so unique. You have all the other cookie shops, all great cookie shops, but we’re just different.”

Virani discovered the franchise when his brother visited California. “He said, ‘I’m going to review them for you right now,’” Virani said of his brother. “He reviewed every single cookie. He said, ‘I would like to do something like this one day. I always wanted to do a business with you.’”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.