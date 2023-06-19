Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic; 2nd system behind it

Credit: WINK News

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean after originating as a tropical wave off the African coast.

The Weather Authority is also following a new system off the coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center says has a 40% chance of development.

The NHC said it has a chance of developing 10% within the next 48 hours, with chances increasing another 10% within a week.

The next names that could be used if either of these systems develops into proper storms would be Bret and Cindy.

