Fort Myers Police ID body found in the Caloosahatchee River on Sunday

Credit WINK News.

A body found near the seawall behind McGregor Boulevard, leading to the Caloosahatchee River, has been identified.

The body was spotted behind a residence on Saturday. The resident reported it to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The Fort Myers Fire Department helped recover the body from the water. A wallet was found on the dead man, identifying him as Armando Benitez, said police.

Benitez was not reported missing before officers found him. His body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.

