Tropical Storm Bret continues west; tropical storm watches expected for islands

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Bret continues on a steady westerly track at 21 mph, as of the 11 a.m. advisory, and forecasters expect tropical storm watches to be issued before the end of the day.

In a Facebook post, the NHC warned Bret could strengthen near hurricane strength by the time it arrives near the Lesser Antilles by either Thursday or Friday.

NHC dubbed the storm Bret as of 5 p.m. Monday, when it attained sustained winds of 40 mph, which it continues to have Tuesday.

“Models are split right now with either it curving north into the Atlantic or heading due west into the central Caribbean,” said WINK Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, on Monday. “It’s worth noting that the stronger it gets, it would be more likely to turn north.”

The Weather Authority is also following a new system off the coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center says has an 80% chance of development within the next 48 hours and 50% within a week.

The next name that could be used for this system should it strengthen would be Cindy.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.