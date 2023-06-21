Lee County commissioners rezone colleague Mike Greenwell’s land

After some whispering between Lee County staff and a representative of Mike Greenwell, the rezoning of the Lee County commissioner’s land happened fast.

With Greenwell having left the room, recused from voting on his own property, Lee County Commissioners Brian Hamman, Cecil Pendergrass and Kevin Ruane voted to approve up to a 400,000-square-foot shopping center and up to a 122-unit apartment complex on 76 acres off State Road 31, just over the Wilson Pigott Bridge on the north side of the Caloosahatchee River.

The land previously had been zoned for agriculture.

