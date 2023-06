Yohani de Lazaro. CREDIT: MIAMI DADE SHERIFFS OFFICE

The mugshot of Yohani de Lazaro, the man accused of shooting two people to death in Lehigh Acres, has been released.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, de Lazaro killed two people after firing several shots into the Lehigh Acres home.

One of the home’s occupants overpowered him with such force that he had to be hospitalized.

De Lazaro and the homeowner were in a legal battle for months and were due in court. Instead, dozens of deputies and detectives responded to the shooting scene.