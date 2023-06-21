Tampa woman leaves estate to 7 persian cats in her will

Inside the Clubhouse Kennel at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

A woman in Tampa decided to leave her estate and an inheritance to each of her seven Persian cats.

Nancy Sauer passed away November 26 at the age of 84. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Sauer left a stipulation in her will that her seven cats are to remain at her estate. Each will also receive an inheritance.

This is not the first time that a furry friend has been the recipient of an owner’s money. Karl Lagerfeld, a designer, left part of his inheritance to his cat Choupette (the inspiration for Jared Leto’s life-size cat costume at the 2023 Met Gala) when he died in 2019.

Yana Alban, a friend of Sauer’s, told the Tampa Bay Times that the will indicates the estate would not be sold until the last cat died. Sauer was worried that the pets would struggle if they were separated.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the cats have continued to inhabit the 4,000-square-foot house. However, a Hillsborough County probate judge recently decided that the cats should be placed in new homes.

Sherry Silk, the executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told the Tampa Bay Times that the cats should not be kept alone in a house of that size. Silk said there was someone to check on the cats while they were living in the home, but the humane society has had the cats at their facility for the past month.

“I am going to personally make sure that we can keep as many together as we can and that they go to the perfect house,” Silk said.

The cats will be available for adoption later this week.

The amount of each cat’s inheritance will be determined by an attorney. Silk said it will be “substantial” enough to cover the cat’s necessities forever.

“They’re only five years old. Persians can be expensive and persnickety,” Silk said.