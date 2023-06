A severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was detected near Pineland, 16 miles west of Cape Coral.

According to AccuWeather, the warning ended at noon Wednesday.

AccuWeather explained that if a tornado occurred, it would remain mostly over rural areas of western Lee County, including Useppa Island.

In the event of a tornado: Stay safe, take cover and if your home is flooded, avoid flood waters. If possible, take shelter in an interior room and avoid windows.