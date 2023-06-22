Fort Myers police arrest man in downtown shooting that injured innocent bystander

Jeffrey Adam Burton (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged shooting that injured an innocent bystander in downtown Fort Myers in April.

Jeffrey Adam Burton turned himself in to the Fort Myers Police U.S. Marshal Task Force officer at Fort Myers Police Department headquarters, FMPD said.

The incident happened on April 29, near the Lucky Screw.

An arrest warrant for Burton was submitted in June, FMPD said. Burton remains in Lee County Jail.

The shooting injured Adam Rudlaff after he left work and was on his way home. The shooting left Rudlaff with fragments inside of his chest for the rest of his life.

Rudlaff told WINK News in May that he thought he was hit by fireworks, not realizing he had been shot. He said he begged people to call 911. Unsure if anyone did, he called his fiancée for help.

Fort Myers police said then a fight caused the shooting.