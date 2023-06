Cane toads are an invasive species and can be deadly for cats and dogs. (Credit: WINK News)

A man in Naples found 68 cane toads within an hour of roaming retention ponds.

Cane toads are a poisonous species that can kill your pet in 15 minutes without proper treatment. The cane toad’s glands are also highly irritating to human eyes and open cuts.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the cane toads were humanely euthanized.

Cane toads should be handled with gloves and extreme care.