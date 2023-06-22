Phelan Family Brands acquires 4 Culinary Concepts restaurants

Four well-known area dining spots are experiencing the passing of the baton this week from one Naples-based restaurant group to another. The local dining concepts of Chops City Grill, Pazzo! Italian Cafe and Yabba Island Grill are now part of Phelan Family Brands’ portfolio of restaurants.

The sale of the four longtime restaurants from Culinary Concepts of Naples closed Tuesday. Terms of the private sale were not disclosed. After being a major player in the local restaurant scene for decades, Skip Quillen retired his Culinary Concepts company after the sale.

“Although I wish I could continue working forever, I felt like now was the time to give someone else a chance,” Quillen said. “I truly feel that Grant (Phelan) and his company are the best to take command of the ship and chart their own course. I will miss my friends, who I love dearly, that run Culinary Concepts, but I leave knowing that they are in good hands, and with bright futures.”

