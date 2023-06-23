Friday’s Furry Friends: Charlie, Lucas

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Charlie, a 46-pound, 1-year-old black mouth cur mix with a little bit of husky in him. People who meet him immediately notice his mismatched eyes (one blue, one brown).

Charlie was a transfer from LaBelle Animal Services. He is very energetic and would be great for a household with kids or people who just love to keep active.

Charlie, a 1-year-old black mouth cur mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Lucas, a 6-year-old Alaskan husky who loves to play. He is a big dog but with a moderate level of energy. Lucas is very intelligent and well-trained: He already knows how to sit and lie down.

He has been at GCHS since the beginning of May when he was surrendered by his owner.

(GCHS said owner surrenders are up and adoptions are down, especially for bigger dogs.)

Lucas, a 6-year-old Alaskan husky available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Blue and Cameron (the cat), featured in previous editions of Friday’s Furry Friends, have both found their forever homes.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.