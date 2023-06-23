Convicted felon found with loaded gun and drugs gets 40 years

Alex Winters headshot CREDIT Collier County sheriff’s office

Alex Winters received a 40-year sentence for possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to the Department of Justice, Winters, 44, was found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was also sentenced for possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

While Collier County Deputies searched a car that Winters was driving, authorities found a loaded gun under his seat.

The search also uncovered a fanny pack with distribution amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and eutylone. Inside the fanny pack deputies also found a digital scale, baggies and a ledger.

As a previously convicted felon, Winters is prohibited from possessing a loaded gun, firearm or ammunition under federal law.