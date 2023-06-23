Recalls follow potential listeria contamination in pineapple products

Listeria. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Potentially contaminated by listeria monocytogenes led to recalls of frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing organic pineapple.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Cadia and Trader Joe’s recalled the products due to the possible health risk.

Listeria can cause serious and occasionally fatal infections in young children, frail and older individuals or those with weekend immune systems.

Even though those considered healthy may only suffer short-term symptoms, like a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, if you are infected with listeria, you could have a miscarriage and stillbirths if you are a pregnant woman.

The products sold at Trader Joe’s were recalled nationwide. At the same time, the Cadia products were recalled in FL, CA, IL, MD and TX.