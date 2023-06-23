Tim Aten Knows: More road projects planned in Golden Gate Estates

Q: Have you heard anything about when construction of the 16th Street NE bridge will begin? — Gary Sefcik, Golden Gate Estates

A: Still working its way through Collier County government’s design and permitting process, the 16th Street NE bridge project in Golden Gate Estates is targeted to begin construction in about a year and a half.

“Basically, we’re in design right now. We’re at 60%. We will be finished with design and out of permitting by about a year from now. We’ll probably be under construction by December 2024,” said Dennis McCoy, senior project manager with Collier County Growth Management Department’s Transportation Engineering Division. “We plan like a year and a half of construction. So, we likely will be in construction all of ‘25 and part of ‘26. This ties in with the Vanderbilt Beach Road extension that comes right through the project.”

